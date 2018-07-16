Chippy rolls back the years for charity trio

Fish and chips and wartime tunes were on the menu at The Elite Fish and Chip Company in Sleaford, as customers united for Armed Forces Day.

To officially mark the annual celebration on Saturday June 30, singer and entertainer Heather Marie took to the stage for a third time at the packed-out restaurant.

She performed two sets of 1940s songs, including wartime era classics ‘At Last’, ‘Hang Out the Washing on the Siegfried Line’ and ‘We’ll Meet Again’.

Heather Marie’s husband Matthew also performed songs from the era, including ‘On the Street Where You Live’ by Nat King Cole.

After enjoying a fish and chip supper, guests collectively raised an impressive £1,600 for the Elite’s chosen trio of charities: the RNLI, the RAF Wings Appeal and Sleaford Dementia Support Group.

Rachel Tweedale, who owns and runs the Grantham Road restaurant and takeaway, said: “We had such an amazing night for this event, which sold out in record time.

“It’s always been a popular event in the Elite calendar – so much so that this year we had to make room for extra tables.

“It was great to see everyone really getting into the spirit and singing along to Heather Marie’s renditions of popular 1940s songs.

“A special thanks must go to all of our loyal customers for their generous donations, as well as our dedicated staff who did their bit by working the entire shift without getting paid.

“We’re on a huge mission to raise £30,000 for charity as part of our 30th anniversary celebrations this year and this event has certainly edged us closer to our target.”

Heather Marie said: “It’s always a pleasure to come to Sleaford and perform. I want to thank Rachel and her team for being such tireless fundraisers and for making each time I’ve performed in the restaurant extra special.”

To find out more about The Elite Fish and Chip Company’s fundraising efforts, follow its Facebook, Twitter and Instagram feeds or visit: www.elitefishandchips.com.