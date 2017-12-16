Christmas events at William Alvey School and Wellingore Church draw crowds

In a departure from the typical church festivals of decorated Christmas trees and Nativity sets, parishioners of St Wilfrid’s Church at Wellingore came up with an alternative festival event.

The church was decked out with a variety of wreaths produced by local churches, schools, organisations, businesses, community groups and individuals which were on show for all visitors to see for the weekend of December 2 and 3.

William Alvey School winter fair. Laura-Jane Blankley and Lexie Blankley 9. EMN-170412-121026001

Entry was by donation, with Christmas gifts for sale and seasonal refreshments including mulled wine and mince pies each day.

○ Also happening last Saturday was the William Alvey School Christmas Fair.

There were a whole host of stalls laid on by the PTA of the school, as well as games and entertainment, including a performance of the song by the Christmas Club of their new song ‘A William Alvey Christmas’ for parents and families.

There was a Breakfast with Santa, a Santa Fun Run on the field with 71 pupils dressed up and running, a Bake Off, carriage rides, go-karts, Calisthenics, and face painting.

William Alvey School winter fair. Start of the Santa run. EMN-170412-121854001

It raised just over £1,800 towards PTA and school funds.

William Alvey School winter fair. L-R Jonny Whitelaw, George Whitelaw, 11, Mary Whitelaw. EMN-170412-121821001

Wellingore parish church, wreath festival. Gavin Mackay and Elizabeth Mackay. EMN-170412-121920001