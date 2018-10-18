Christmas is not coming early - they’re just testing!

There have been rumblings from some Sleaford residents about “Christmas coming too early” after seeing festive trees appear on shop frontages last week, but the company behind the work has explained that there is no need to worry.

Sleaford-based Butlers electricians were selected by the Town Council to install this year’s Christmas illuminations - something the company has not been asked to do since the early 1970’s.

MD Matt Cook explained: “We always used to install the lights in the Riverside Shopping Precinct every year when they had real trees on the walkways together with lights on the kiosks and bandstand. As this no longer happens it’s nice to still be able to spread some Christmas cheer elsewhere in the town.”

The company’s team are very busy and have to avoid disruption to road and pavement users, grabbing opportunities when they can, he said. Having inherited the equipment, they have started installing and checking some decorations early to make sure everything works before it is too late rectify any faults ready for the swicth-on at the Christmas Market. He explains that the main illuminations on Southgate will be installed overnight nearer to the switch on and the main tree in the Market Place will be installed later after Remembrance Sunday.

Mr Cook added: “Many people don’t realise that a lot of the tree lights (Market Place, Money’s Yard and Sleaford Museum), are already in situ and stay installed all year round - as does all the associated cabling.”