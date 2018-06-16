Church angel festival to fix woodwork

A village church is to be filled with angels in a festival to raise funds for repairs.

There will be an exhibition of work on the theme of angels by local artists in Great Hale parish church on Saturday June 30 and Sunday July 1.

The event is being organised by church warden Elaine Huckle and Christine Hewitt.

Elaine explained: “People connect with angels in different ways and not just in a biblical sense. We thought this might be an interesting theme for our festival in bringing the community and others from farther afield together to explore and delight in angels.

“Some angels are being knitted, some painted.”

Children can join in an angel trail, finding angels displayed in gardens and windows in the village.

There will be a range of stalls and refreshments.

On the Saturday the church will be open from 1am until 4pm. At 3pm there will even by a flying angel passing over when visitors will be invited to guess the altitude of the small plane flying over Great Hale piloted by Dawn Evans. There will be prizes for adults and children.

On the Saturday evening at 7.30pm there will be an Angel in the Heights concert featuring organist Brian West, suported by the Dulciana Choir and flautist Kathryn Such, including a supper afterwards for the admission price of £7. Children free. (Pay at the door or ring Elaine Huckle on 01529 461704).

The church display will be open again on the Sunday from 10am until 3pm, followed by an angel celebration with songs, hymns, readings and poetry at 4pm. People can even dress up as angels.

“The village is very excited about it,” said Elaine. “We have lots of work needed to be done to the floor as it has dry rot and woodworm and part of the roof needs repairing.”