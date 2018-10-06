Church flower festival theme of scarecrows

A series of displays at Silk Willoughby Parish Church celebrated its harvest festival last weekend.

The church was filled with scarecrows and flowers, co-ordinated by parishioner Robbie Mann with help from Sue Logan, Ann Nixon and other villagers.

Silk Willoughby Church harvest festival of scarecrows and flowers. EMN-180928-094723001

There were 24 displays on a variety of themes with money raised going towards the £55,000 needed for toilets and servery facilities within the church.

There were themes of autumn, hedgerows, farming, the Post Office, the NHS and local ladies groups the Willoughby Wisps and the Mulberry Quilters. There was even a 100-year-old beehive. A service and concert on Friday saw items donated to Sleaford food bank.

Robbie Mann and her farming scarecrow display at Silk Willoughby Church harvest festival. EMN-180928-094628001