A traditional garden fete is set to be held this saturday in aid of Silk Willoughby Church.

The garden fete is to be held at Folk Moot, 39 School Lane in Silk Willoughby on Saturday, courtesy of Mr and Mrs Chillcott.

Events will include a raffle, games, stalls, cakes and preserves, plus refreshments, proceeds will be directed to St Denis’ Church in Silk Willoughby.