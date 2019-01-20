Church plough blessing goes back in time

The traditional Plough Sunday service was carried out with much merriment at St James’ parish church in Aslackby at the weekend.

The service entitled God Speed the Plough saw an old fashioned horse-drawn plough decorated by parishioners before being carried inside for a blessing by Rev Rob Varty in the hope of a good farming year. The Woodworm Band and Greenwood Quire dressed in period country costume accompanied the singing, and a hot lunch was served in the church, followed my more music and dancing.

Plough Sunday event at Aslackby Parish Church. L-R Denise Gudgin, Chris Gudgin, Rev Father Rob Varty, Ben Clayton 13 and Matthew Clayton 11. EMN-190114-105640001

Plough Sunday event at Aslackby Parish Church. Plough procession into church. EMN-190114-105728001

Plough Sunday event at Aslackby Parish Church. Plough procession into church. EMN-190114-105754001

Plough Sunday event at Aslackby Parish Church. Woodworm band play as people tie ribbons on the plough. EMN-190114-105533001

Plough Sunday event at Aslackby Parish Church. Rev Father Rob Varty blessing the plough. EMN-190114-105808001

Plough Sunday event at Aslackby Parish Church. Colin Cater singing Penny for the Ploughboys EMN-190114-105459001

Plough Sunday event at Aslackby Parish Church. Woodworm band play as people tie ribbons on the plough. Anna Green. EMN-190114-105555001