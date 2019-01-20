Church plough blessing goes back in time

The traditional Plough Sunday service was carried out with much merriment at St James’ parish church in Aslackby at the weekend.
The service entitled God Speed the Plough saw an old fashioned horse-drawn plough decorated by parishioners before being carried inside for a blessing by Rev Rob Varty in the hope of a good farming year. The Woodworm Band and Greenwood Quire dressed in period country costume accompanied the singing, and a hot lunch was served in the church, followed my more music and dancing.