Citizens Advice team respond to community needs

Sleaford Town Awards 2018 Community Award nominee - Citizens Advice Mid Lincs

The team has had a very busy year dealing with vulnerable clients who have been caught up in the ongoing welfare benefit reforms. Their particular focus this year has been to support many elderly and vulnerable clients who have been asked to migrate from Disability Living allowance to Personal Independence Payments. This is in addition to other demands.

The mixed team of volunteers and employees has supported over 360 local people secure over £1 million of potentially unclaimed benefit income, many appeals taking up to 34 weeks. The success rate is around 95 per cent in retaining income and independence for vulnerable Sleaford clients. Other areas were also supported, such as debts and housing, mental and physical health and ongoing discussions with adult social care.

They are said to always remain positive, enthusiastic and committed to the cause even when faced with the might of the “system”. The latest news is that the Lincolnshire County Council funding for the countywide Income Maximisation service will cease from the end of March

2018 has not dampened their commitment to doing all that they can for clients.