Prayers before the breaking of the fast for Ramadan at Sleaford Mosque were watched by guests invited to join worshippers for their feast last week.

Guests including The Mayor of Sleaford Coun Grenville Jackson, chairman of the Civic Trust Garry Titmus and Clerk to the Town Council Kevin Martin were welcomed by Dr Mostafa Morsy, who explained the significance of the event to celebrate the breaking of their fast at sundown after the arrival of Ramadan.