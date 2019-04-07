Civic Trust heaps praise on groups for sprucing up their community

Several local groups were thanked with awards for playing a part in improving the appearance of the town at Sleaford and District Civic Trust’s annual meeting.

The event last Wednesday was held at the Town Hall and this time saw the Trust’s traditional awards for best construction project and ‘Mess of the Year’ not handed out as either projects were unfinished or owners of eyesores were seen to be working hard to improve them.

The MosArt group receive their certificate for the bench project from the Civic Trust. EMN-190330-112834001

Instead, at the suggestion of Trust members Anthony and Harriet Bland, the achievements of four community groups were recognised for their recent positive contributions to the look and environment of Sleaford.

Certificates of Commendation went to: MosArt - a group of mosaic art enthusuasts supported by ArtsNK - for the their creation of the decorative bench on Eastgate Green; River Slea Clean Up Group - which cleans large stretches of the River Slea through the town on a monthly basis with volunteers; artist Louise Hill and pupils of Ancaster Primary School, Grantham St Mary’s Catholic Primary School, Church Lane Primary School of Sleaford, and Heckington St Andrew’s Primary School for the mosaic panels created and installed at the railway station as part of a schools sustainable transport partnership project

The trust saw several vacant posts filled with new faces and David Marriage, deputising for the chairman Garry Titmus, explained it had been a very busy and successful year with a number of their major projects.

This included the completion of the heritage trail for tourists, thanks to Chris and Richard Hodgson. He also referred to the ongoing Lottery funded project for the renovation of the Bristol Water Fountain in the Market Place, Carre Heritage will begin work on that on April 29.

The Community Rail Partnershjip mosaic project with local primary schools receives its Civic Trust award. EMN-190330-112844001

The town signs are also being refurbished

Mr Marriage said the project to develop and promote Sleaford Castle site as a heritage attraction in partnership with the Town Council is also seeing a lot of effort put into it. They have met with NKDC, the county council and English Heritage and plan a site walk in September.

The trust also aims to increase its social side and has upgraded its newsletter for members.