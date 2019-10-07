Climate change protestors from Extinction Rebellion seek assurances from North Kesteven Council leader

Activists representing climate change campaign organisation, Extinction Rebellion held a peaceful, low-key public demonstration in Sleaford town centre this morning (Monday) and sought assurances of support from the Leader of the district council.

A handful of supporters of Extinction Rebellion Lincolnshire gathered at the Handley Monument at 10am, overseen by local police officers, and headed along Southgate bearing banners, placards and flowers.

At the site of two felled trees in handley Street, Sleaford. Extinction rebellion campaigners. EMN-190710-132319001

They first paid a visit to the site of two large trees which have been chopped down on Handley Street to make way for a housing development of six homes.

Speaking for the group Steve Morley said: “We are having a peaceful protest without sit-downs or anyone gluing themselves to anything and without vandalism, because that has to be resourced and policed. I have to love locally and we are following the motto of ‘local to global’. I we can create a local model, we are happy to educate people rather than upset them.”

On the subject of the two mature trees cut down on Handley Street, he commented that the district’s tree officer had done his job correctly but said: “He said they were ‘unremarkable’ and they were removed for off-street parking. But they had a marvellous canopy and retain a lot of surface water in the town centre where we have the most traffic. These are beautoful living beings.”

They moved on to MP Caroline Johnson’s office to leave leaflets and on to North Kesteven District Council’s office to meet the Leader, Coun Richard Wright.

Campaigners present their information MP Dr Caroline Johnson's office. EMN-190710-132248001

Mr Morley said: “I have asked for a tree preservation order for all trees within the Sleaford conservation area. we thought the ones on Handley Street would be protected - we have bigger climate problems than local housing issues. We need to stop and think.”

He offered his organisation’s expertise to help advise the council in amending its policies regarding climate change, after the council declared a climate emergency recently, something that ER are calling governments to do as well.

Mr Morley said the country needs to achieve zero carbon emissions by 2025, rather than the current target of 2050.

A spokesman for NKDC said the campaigners were reassured by what the council was doing in respect of the trees on Handley Street.

The main event began today in London, with hundreds of campaigners vowing to block roads around Westminster for the next two weeks, resulting in a number of arrests already.