Club chuffed to bits at growing success of model railway show

The Sleaford and District Model Railway Club’s annual model rail show, held at St George’s Academy in town on Saturday, was a great success, according to organisers.

Building on the success of last year’s exhibition, nearly 400 visitors enjoyed a wide variety of excellent model railway layouts depicting places in Lincolnshire, the rest of the United Kingdom, Ireland and as far away as Greece.

Sleaford Model Rail Club members demonstrating one of their layouts at the show at St George's Academy. EMN-190306-235602001

They also showcased the work of the club’s members.

They were well supported by an extensive group of traders who reported brisk business and complete satisfaction with their attendance, according to club chairman Mark Bamford.

They were delighted to host a surviving layout from the Market Deeping Model Railway Club who had sustained appalling damage to their layouts in an attack by vandals at an event in Stamford Welland Academy just two weeks ago. The vandals got into the school and trashed models and layouts which had taken months of work by the enthusiasts.

Mr Bamford said: “The model railway community demonstrated the camaraderie and community spirit which characterises this extremely popular hobby.”

All shapes and sizes of layouts were displayed at the rail show in Sleaford. EMN-190306-235539001

A fundraising campaign set up on Justgiving has generated £104,000 for the Market Deeping club in just the first week after the shocking incident.

Locals and model railway enthusiasts dipped into their pockets to help the club rebuild after the devastation. This included a £10,000 donation by rocker Rod Stewart, and now the club has big plans to develop for the future and interest younger people too.

Early indications suggest that the Sleaford event has made a substantial profit and plans are now well advanced for the club’s charity modelling event which will be held in Ruskington on Sunday November 17.

One of the displays. EMN-190306-235551001