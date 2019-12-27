Clubs team up for children’s charity

Model railway enthusiasts in Sleaford have helped spread some festive cheer among deserving young people in the run-up to Christmas by collaborating on a project.

Members of the Sleaford Model Railway Club teamed up with their Market Deeping counterparts to create a model railway layout for Little Miracles, a charity that supports families that have children with additional needs, disabilities, and life limiting conditions.

About 500 hours was invested into the project.

Mark Bamford, chairman of Sleaford Model Railway Club, said: “We were delighted to roll up our sleeves and give Market Deeping Model Railway Club a hand with this project.

“We’re a close bunch of people anyway, and it’s been enjoyable to work together. We’ve forged a strong link and have been exchanging layouts, and skills and expertise.”