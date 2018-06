Staff and members of Lincolnshire Co-operative gathered at Swaton’s Queen Elizabeth Recreation Park to do weeding, planting and tidying up as part of the Big Co-op Clean campaign on Friday.

The annual event has seen volunteers lending a hand over two weeks to improve outdoor spaces across the county.

Heckington Co-op staff helping out with the tidy up at Swaton park. EMN-180615-094008001

Twelve staff, including some from Sleaford, Heckington and Metheringham stores joined park committee member John Lukjaniec.