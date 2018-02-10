Co-op funding wil l help pay for group trip

Rainbow Stars, a Sleaford family support group for children with autism and additional needs, has been presented with £1,534.89 from Lincolnshire Co-op.

A donation was made through the Community Champions scheme every time a member shopped in a Lincolnshire Co-op outlet in September, October and November. Proceeds from the carrier bag charge and colleagues’ Halloween fundraising also went into the pot and the funding grant was handed over on Wednesday.

Jane Peck of Rainbow Stars said: “Its a huge amount we didn’t expect. We are busy raising funds for an extra special trip which costs over £2,000, so this is a massive chunk of that.”

The destination will be revealed later as a surprise.

Rainbow Stars members are pictured, from left - Jane Peck, Kara Atkins of Lincolnshire Co-op, Hannah Owen and Kath Thompson.