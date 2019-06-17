Collision blocks A17 at Heckington

The A17 at Heckington was closed on Saturday morning after at least one person was reported to have been injured in a road collision.

The incident happened at around 11am when fire crews from Billingborough, Bourne and Boston, as well as other emergency services, attended the junction of Sleaford Road and the A17 at Heckington where there had been a two vehicle crash.

Firecrews used hydraulic spreaders to release one casualty.

Initially there was said to be static and slow moving traffic tailing back towards Boston due to the smash.

Officers updated to say they had closed the road to deal with the incident safely, warning of more tailbacks.

The road was finally re-opened two hours later at 1pm.