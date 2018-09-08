Community celebrates pub buy out with family fun day event

Leasingham villagers celebrated the recent successful purchase of their local pub for the community with a family fun day.

Residents concerned that the Duke of Wellington may be sold to developers set up the Leasingham Community Benefit Society and bought shares to raise over £200,000 needed to buy it.

Emila Sibbet, age two, at the pub family fun day at Leasingham. EMN-180409-120713001

Supporters chipped in from across the country, Australia, the US and Europe, said committee member Frances Franklin.

Fellow member Karen Warner said the fun day was so successful because so many people got involved.

She said on the pub’s Facebook page: “We raised over £1,500 outside on stalls, raffle, barbecue and bar takings were trebled what a normal Saturday would be.”

She also thanked everyone for their help in running the bar, adding: “Thanks to Manor Farm for donating all burgers and sausages, Smurf for rolls, etc and our cooking team, John, Neil, Mark and Smurf for all your efforts.

Enjoying a drink at the Duke of Wellington fun day. EMN-180409-120736001

“So many people helped make it a memorable day.”

The team are currently fundraising to refurbish the upstairs accommodation ready for when a suitable landlord is appointed to operate the premises on the community’s behalf.

The search for the right landlord is vitally important and ongoing. In the meantime they have been opening with the previous bar staff under the licence of another friendly licensee.

The kitchen still needs to be refitted, but in the meantime they are bringing quality food to the village, with fish and chips by the Lincolnshire Fryer every Wednesday 5-9 pm; Gourmazin brought its gastro van on Friday and Spanish food will be cooked and served by Juan Cordona on Saturday September 8, 5-9pm

Families enjoying the fun day at the Duke of Wellington in Leasingham. EMN-180409-120804001

The meals are being cooked by food trucks on the pub car park to eat in the garden, in the pub or take away.

Weekly bikers nights are also taking off on Wednesdays.

The Duke of Wellington has also set up a second hand book corner, replenished every few weeks with a box of unwanted books taken to the St Barnabas charity shop each month to allow for fresh titles to be donated.

Residents can have a look and take home a book, the smaller bookcase has some children’s books and you will soon be able to enjoy a coffee with your book too.

Frances Franklin, Karen Warner and Dave Warner directors of Leasingham community benefit society. EMN-180409-120653001

The Duke of Wellington is open from midday until 11pm Saturday, and noon-10pm Sunday. Monday includes the quiz from 8-11pm.

Karen said Sunday saw the reintroduction of pool matches with anyone interested turning up and two teams likely to be formed.

Players will start meeting on Tuesdays to practice ready to join the Sleaford town league.