Concert for poppy appeal

The Sleaford and district branch of the Royal British Legion are preparing to hold their 13th annual Poppy Prom fundraising concert.

It will again be performed by Sleaford Concert Band in the hall of St George’s Academy in the town on Saturday, October 19, starting at 7pm under the conductorship of Richard Joyce, his second Poppy Prom, having taken over from Jim McQuade last year as director of music.

The band will be joined by female solo vocalist, Philippa Hobbs, a member of the Royal Air Force Music Service.

This year’s musical theme, chosen by Richard, will be various, with a reflection on the 75th anniversary of the D Day Landings in 1944 and elements showing the prowess of the many talented musicians in the band during the first half of the concert. There will also be a solo slot performed by Phillipa.

The second half will lead up to the “Prom Night” with all the favourite patriotic sing-along songs, which this year will feature Phillipa leading the sing-along.

Branch chairman Major Clive Condlin says flag waving is essential and flags will be provided on the night, so get your tickets and go along to enjoy a fabulous concert and unashamed patriotism.

The Royal British Legion was formed in 1921 from a number of ex-service charities and has looked after the welfare of servicemen and women, and their families, from all conflicts ever since.

Major Candlin said: “The branch hopes that this popular event in the Sleaford social calendar will be well supported by the people of Sleaford, and due to their generosity the Sleaford and district branch has raised in the region of £100,000 in the last three years.

There will be a raffle during the evening and refreshments available in the interval. All funds raised will go to the Poppy Appeal and help the Royal British Legion to continue its work in supporting the service and ex-service community.

Tickets, at £8, are now on sale at Moore and Scrupps Jewellers in Southgate, Sleaford; Sleaford Jewellers on Southgate, Sleaford, Co-op Stores in Sleaford, Quarrington, Heckington and Ruskington, the Coffee Pot Café in Ruskington, or you can contact the Poppy Phoneline on 07938 575385. Tickets and concert programmes will also be on sale in the entrance of the St George’s Academy on the evening.

Should anyone wish to be one of the Poppy Sellers, or a Poppy Appeal Organiser for the branch, there will be a Poppy briefing evening in the Solo Bar and Restaurant at 7.30pm on Wednesday October 9 when they would be warmly welcomed, says Major Candlin.