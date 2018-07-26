Controlled burning spreads and damages farm machinery at Ruskington Fen

Firefighters have been kept busy with yet another fire in straw fields near Sleaford today.

According to a fire service spokesman, three appliances were called to Ruskington Fen shortly after 2pm this afternoon (Thursday) after controlled burning got out of hand.

The plume of smoke as farm machinery is engulfed by the controlled burning which got out of hand at Ruskington Fen.

Crews from Sleaford, Billinghay and Woodhall Spa were needed to put out the fire, which damaged four pieces of agricultural equipment, logs and 5m x 6m of grassland.

Melody Shanahan-Kluth, of Sleaford, was passing at the time and got photos of firefighters tackling the blaze.