Controlled explosion by bomb disposal team after wartime weapons found at address in Potterhanworth

Explosives thought to be Second World war mortar bombs, a flare and grenades had to be destroyed by bomb disposal experts at an address in Potterhanworth at the weekend.

A Lincolnshire Police spokesman said they received a report at 4.30pm on Saturday about some wartime devices found at a property on Station Road in the village.

An Explosive Ordnance Disposal Team was deployed to safely dispose of the items.

The force spokesman added: “They were thought to be bombs including mortars, a flare and grenades.”

The EOD team carried out a controlled explosion at 3.12pm on Sunday.