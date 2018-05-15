Couple set to have royal day of their own as they join Prince Harry and Meghan Markle in celebrating their nuptials

Prince Harry and his bride-to-be American actress Meghan Markle will not be the only ones walking down the aisle this Saturday (May 19).

The royal couple will more than likely be joined across the country and Commonwealth by hundreds of couples tying the knot – including Michaela Cox and her fiancé Alexander Mills, who both work in Boston.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

Michaela, 27, originally from Kent, and Alex, 30, from Boston, will be spending Saturday morning preparing for their wedding at the Poachers Country Hotel, in Kirton.

The couple, who live together in Heckington, got engaged at Burghley House, in Stamford, on May 1, 2016.

Wife-to-be Michaela said she was ‘over the moon’ when she heard the Royal Wedding was to be held on the same special day as her own.

She told The Standard: “On the morning of the wedding I will be getting ready at the Poachers with my bridesmaids, flower girls, mother of the bride and mother of the groom.

“There is a TV in the room I am getting ready in so we will have the Royal Wedding coverage on all morning while I am getting ready and we will be watching the ceremony at 12.”

The couple met while working at Volkswagen, in Boston, in 2015, and got engaged and moved in after six months of being together.

Alex now works at Jct600 Boston Audi as business manager and Michaela is a receptionist at Listers Toyota in Boston.

The bride is the daughter of Catherine and Edward Cox, and will have three bridemaids and two flowergirls accompanying her.

The groom is the son of Margaret and Ian Mills and will be accompanied by his best man, two ushers father of the bride and father of the groom and Michaela’s nephew as a page boy.

The couple have invited 70 guests in the day and 150 for the reception.

FACTFILE: Some details on the day

- Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s wedding will take place at noon on Saturday (May 19), at St George’s Chapel, in Windsor.

- At 1pm, the newly-married couple will then take an Ascot Landau carriage - used in official and ceremonial state events - through Windsorbefore returning to St George’s Hall.

- 600 guests have been invited to the ceremony, with a further 200 invited to the evening reception.

- More than 1,000 members of the public will attend the grounds of Windsor Castle to watch the arrival and departure of the bride and groom.

- Hundreds of street parties will take place nationally, pubs have been allowed to stay open longer and the BBC has waived the licence fee for the wedding.

l Are you getting married this weekend? Do you have an event, celebration or street party planned? Email news@bostonstandard.co.uk