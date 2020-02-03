Crews called to car fire and bonfire incidents near Sleaford over weekend

A Sleaford fire crew was called to a potential car fire at an address in Clay Hill Road in the town on Saturday.

The incident was rpeorted at 11.40am and the crew used a hose to extinguish the fire which is said to have caused light heat damage to the engine compartment due to an overheating clutch.

○ A fire crew from Grantham had been called out the evening before (Friday) at 7pm to a report of that there was a quantity of household and garden waste on fire in a field near Aisby alongside the A52.

It is unknown how the fire started but they put it out with hoses and drags.