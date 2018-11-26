Air rifle among items stolen in burglaries on street in Wellingore

Police are seeking witnesses after reports of two burglaries on a street in Wellingore in which items were taken including an air rifle.

PCSO Paul Flannigan of Washingborough and Metheringham policing team said they had received a report of a burglary at a home in Pottergate in Wellingore that had occurred between 2.15pm and 4.30pm on Friday afternoon.

The intruder has thrown a large rock through a door panel while the home owner was away from the property.

After gaining entry, the property was searched and a quantity of jewellery and a gun cabinet containing an air rifle were taken, says PCSO Flannigan.

If you have any information that may assist enquiries, contact police on 101 and quote incident number 344 of 23/11/18. Alternatively, you may inform Crimestoppers on 0800 555 11.

On the same road there was a report of an attempted burglary on the same day, around 2.15pm to 5pm.

We have received a report that there has been an attempt burglary of a residential property on Pottergate Road, Wellingore.

The burglar tried to break in by kicking a door open but was unsuccessful.

If you have any information contact police on the same number and quote incident number 273 of 24/11/18.