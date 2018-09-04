Another vehicle window smashed in Metheringham overnight

Police are investigating an incident of criminal damage in the Metheringham area where a vehicle window was smashed.

The incident on Fen Lane was reported to have happened overnight (Monday) between 10pm and 1am this morning

The front passenger side window was smashed but nothing is said to have been taken.

If you have any information, contact police on 101 quoting incident 46 of August 4 or call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Police have also been investigating a number of vehicles damaged in one evening last week in the village between Shiregate and High Street.