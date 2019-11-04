Another workshop burglary sees £2,000 worth of power tools stolen

Power tools worth £2,000 have been stolen in another workshop burglary in a village south of Sleaford.

The incident is believed to have occurred, say police, between 12noon and 4pm on Friday, November 1 at a workshop/garage in West Street, Haconby.

Police

Power tools amounting to a value of £2,000 were taken in the break in.

If you can assist police with their enquiries call 101 or email force.control@lincs.pnn.police.uk and quote incident 355 of November 1. Alternately, you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

This incident comes just days after another workshop burglary where high value power tools were stolen in Horbling and Lound, near Bourne.