Anwick man to appear before magistrates after alleged assault in Lincoln

A man from the Sleaford was to appear in court today (Wednesday) charged with an assault in Lincoln.

According to Lincolnshire Police, Liam Pickett, 25, of River Lane in Anwick, has been charged with wounding, inflicting GBH without intent, robbery and possession of an offensive weapon in a public place.

This is in relation to an alleged assault in an area behind Ladbrokes bookmakers shop on Lincoln High Street when police were called at 10.49am on New Year’s Day.

One man was said to have been taken to hospital with a stab wound.