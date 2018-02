A property in Rippingale was burgled on Monday while the residents were out, according to police.

Jewellery and a quantity of cash were stolen in the raid on the property in Station Street after intruders broke a downstairs window to get in.

It happened on Monday between 7am and 5.30pm.

Please if you have any information which can help, call 101 referring to incident 354 of February 5 or alternately call crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.