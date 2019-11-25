Armed police arrest man after armed robbery from shop in Leasingham

A 35-year-old man has been arrested in connection with an armed robbery at a village shop in which firearm officers rushed to the scene.

The man was arrested in Dean Close in Leasingham on Saturday after the reported robbery at Crescent Stores in St Andrew’s Crescent.

A Lincolnshire Police spokesman said this incident happened at 6.50am and the suspect was in possession of a knife.

They said: “It is believed that he left the shop without paying for two bottles of vodka and no one was injured.

“Firearms officers attended Dean Close at 12.50pm to make this arrest and the man is now in custody.”

From about 11.30am nearby residents were asked to stay in their homes as armed police swarmed around the street and an ambulance was on standby too until the man was arrested and escorted away in handcuffs.

“We would like to thank nearby residents for their understanding while we carried out this arrest,” said the police statement.