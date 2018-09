Police are appealing for witnesses to a suspected attempted burglary at a GP medical practice in Metheringham.

According to PCSO Kat Szaban of the neighbourhood policing team, a side window of the surgery on Church Walk was smashed some time between 6.30pm yesterday (Monday) and 7.30am this morning (Tuesday).

Nothing was taken.

If you have any information, contact police on 101 quoting incident 47 of September 4 or call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.