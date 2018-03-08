Attempted burglary triggers house alarm in Navenby

Police have issued an appeal for witnesses to a break in at a house in Navenby.

The burglary was reported at a residential property on Maidenwell Close, Navenby between 7.30pm and 7.40pm last night (Wednesday).

An intruder forced a window open, triggering the alarm, before leaving the scene. No entry actually gained to the property.

If you have any information that may assist enquiries, contact Lincolnshire Police on 101 and quote incident number 394 of 07/03/18. Alternatively, you may contact Crimestoppers UK, on 0800 555 111.