Attempted thefts of tools from vans in Metheringham and Dunston area overnight

Police are appealing for witnesses and warning van owners to be alert after a series of attempted thefts in the Metheringham and Dunston area.

The series of attempted theft of tools from vans was reported overnight on Monday to Tuesday in Metheringham and Dunston.

There was an attempted break into a Vuaxhall Vivaro van on Kings Road, Metheringham, a break in to a Peugeot Expert van on Main Road, Dunston, and an attempted break in to a Vauxhall Movano on Lincoln Road, Dunston.

If you have any information, contact 101 or call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

More vans have been reported being targeted in Bracebridge Heath, Welton, Hemswell, North Hykeham and Lincoln (Moorland) areas over the same time period.

Sharone Horne of Lincolnshire Police stated: “Please remain vigilant, let your neighbours know.

“If you own a van park the vehicle to prevent access to the back doors, or side door. If possible remove tools, ensure the vehicle is locked.”