Back garden burglaries in Rippingale area

Cash and jewellery were stolen from a house on Station Street, Rippingale, sometime between 11pm on Wednesday and 9.50am Friday.

Intruders got into the rear garden via an unlocked gate, climbed a ladder they had found and smashed a bedroom window to get in, according to police.

Refer to incident 131 of December 1 if calling police on 101 with information about this.

Another property was targeted around the same time on Middle Street, a rear window was broken but nothing taken.

Again if you know anything about this incident, call 101 and refer to incident 234 of December 4.

Alternatively call anonymously crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.