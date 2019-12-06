Billingborough Church suffers ‘substantial’ lead theft from its roof

Another parish church in the Sleaford area has been targeted by lead thieves - just as it prepares to celebrate Christmas.

Lincolnshire Police have reported that St Andrew’s Church in Billingborough has had a substantial amount of lead stolen from its roof.

This is said to have occurred overnight Tuesday to Wednesday this week.

PCSO Sandra Brommell from the Bourne and Billingborough policing team said: “Please be vigilant, it is extremely likely that the unknown offenders will return, as well as the possibility that other parish churches may be targeted.”

Call 101 if you can assist with police enquiries quoting crime number 19000652897.

Alternately call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111