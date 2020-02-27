BMW driver admits failing to see RAF officer cyclist before killing him in collision

A BMW driver today (Thursday) admitted causing the death of an RAF officer cyclist by careless driving when he collided with his bike.

Businessman Michael Bohan, 37, entered a guilty plea relating to the death of RAF officer Barrie John Doherty when he appeared at Lincoln Crown Court having been charged with causing the cyclist’s death.

Father-of-two Mr Doherty, 43, was a ‘highly regarded’ Flight Lieutenant based at RAF College Cranwell who died after he was taken to Queen’s Medical Centre in Nottingham following the incident.

The court heard Bohan, of Shannon Avenue, Lincoln, was driving a black BMW at 5.30pm near to Troops Garage on the A607 at Leadenham on January 7 last year, when the incident occurred.

Michael Cranmer-Brown, defending Bohan, said he was of previous good character and asked for a probation report to be prepared on him before sentence.

Mr Cranmer-Brown told the court Bohan could not explain how he failed to see Flt Lt Doherty’s illuminated bike.

“The position is he has gone across the carriageway and has failed to see the deceased on his bike,” Mr Cranmer-Brown said.

“He just failed to appreciate the lights which were undoubtedly illuminated on the bike of the deceased.”

Recorder Graham Huston adjourned sentence until the end of April but warned Bohan that all options were open including an immediate prison sentence.

Bohan was granted bail until his sentence hearing.

At the time of the collision RAF College Cranwell issued a tribute to Flight Lieutenant Doherty.

It read: “Flight Lieutenant Doherty, a father of two, was well respected and highly regarded throughout his military career.

“Our thoughts are with his family and friends at this difficult time.”