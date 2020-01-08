Bogus phone scam claiming to be from the HMRC targeting Billingborough

Bogus phone calls claiming to be from HM Revenue and Customs officials were reported to police by residents in the Billingborough area yesterday (Tuesday) morning.

According to PCSO Grame Parrott of Billingborough and Bourne policing team, the HMRC is aware of an automated phone call scam which will tell you HMRC is filing a lawsuit against you, and to press one to speak to a caseworker to make a payment.

Phone scam warning in Billingborough.

"We can confirm this is a scam and you should end the call immediately," says PCSO Parrott.

"This scam has been widely reported and often targets elderly and vulnerable people.

"Other scam calls may offer a tax refund and request you to provide your bank or credit card information. If you cannot verify the identity of the caller, we recommend that you do not speak to them."

If you have been a victim of the scam and suffered financial loss, report it to Action Fraud.

The calls use a variety of phone numbers. To help investigations you should report full details of the scam by email to: phishing@hmrc.gov.uk, including the date of the call, phone number used and content of the call.