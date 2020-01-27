Bomb disposal unit carries out controlled explosion of ‘old shells’ at Billinghay

Police have confirmed that an army bomb disposal team has been to Billinghay this morning (Monday) to carry out a controlled explosion.

A Linclnshire Police spokesman said officers were called to a property in Fitzwilliam Place in Billinghay yesterday (Sunday) just after 11am where they found some ‘old shells’.

An EOD bomb disposal unit arrived this morning and carried out a controlled explosion of the devices in a ‘remote location’ at around midday.

This comes just a week after another bomb disposal team was called to an address in Station Road in Potterhanworth where some Second World War mortar bombs, a flare and grenades were found and destroyed by controlled explosion.