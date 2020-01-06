Boozed up vandals torch furniture at village scout hut

A village Scout grop has suffered vandalism and anti-social behaviour around its meeting hut over the Christmas holidays.

Police say suspicious, criminal and anti-social behaviour has occurred at the site of the Scout Hut on Sandygate Lane in Horbling.

Between December 20 and January 2 people have lit a bonfire, attempted to break into a secure container and left their empty beer bottles and cans strewn around.

Helen Robinson, Leader of Horbling and Billingborough Scout Group, said of their ‘unwanted visitors’: “They had smashed and burned a plastic table and chair from our site and also attempted to gain access to a storage container which thankfully failed.”

Thankfully it had not cost a lot to put right: “This has created further work to clean up the site to ensure it is made safe before young people start back to Scouts this week.”

She added: “It is disappointing and sad to think people wish to cause damage and disruption to our facility which is run solely by volunteers and is there for the use of young people in our local community providing a wonderful place for them to learn many new skills for life, build friendships and gain confidence by undertaking many activities and challenges set for them. “

PCSO Sandra Brommell from the Bourn and Billingborough neighbourhood policing team said: “If you see anything or anyone suspicious in this area please call 101.

“If you see a crime is in progress call 999 immediately.”