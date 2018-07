Police are investigating after breathing apparatus and fire extinguishers were taken from where they had been placed by the roadside in a village near Sleaford.

The incident happened on Station Road, Metheringham, at around 9am last Wednesday July 11, according to a police report.

If you have any information or saw anything at the time, call 101 quoting incident 113 of July 11 or call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.