Brick used to break into vehicle

Burglars have made off empty handed but damaged a vehicle at a residential = property in Navenby in the process.

The unknown intruders used a brick to break the windscreen but were disturbed before they could steal the vehicle and made off.

The incident was at Top Farm Avenue, Navenby between 2.10am and 2.20am yesterday morning (Sunday), say police.

If you have any information, contact Lincolnshire Police on 101 and quote incident number 35 of November 17. Alternatively you may inform Crimestoppers UK on 0800 555 111.