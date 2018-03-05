Broken-down car stolen from pub car park

Police are appealing for witnesses to the theft of a car from a pub car park.

Lincolnshire Police received a report that a silver Vauxhall Vectra, that was in a state of disrepair, has been stolen from the car park of the Plough Inn on Plough Hill in Potterhanworth.

It is said to have been taken some time between February 23 and today (March 5).

If you have any information that may assist enquiries, contact Lincolnshire Police on 101 and quote incident number 167 of 05/03/18. Alternatively, you may inform Crimestoppers UK, on 0800 555 111.