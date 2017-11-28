Builder’s yard in Martin targeted by burglars

Items have been reported stolen from a builder’s yard in Martin.

The yard on High Street in the village is believed by police to have been targeted between 10am on Sunday, November 19 and 3pm on Wednesday, November 22 last week.

Thieves allegedly got into the yard before stealing items.

If you have any information that may assist enquiries, contact Lincolnshire Police on 101 and refer to incident 271 of 22/11/2017.