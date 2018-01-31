Building site burglary in village

A quantity of roofing materials and windows have been stolen from a building site in Coleby.

The incident is reported to have happened at a site on Dovecote Lane, Coleby between 4.30pm and 9.06pm last night (Tuesday).

PCSO Paul Flannigan of Bracebridge Heath Neighbourhood Policing Team said the intruders have forced entry to the site to take the materials.

If you have any information that may assist in enquiries, contact Lincolnshire Police on 101 and quote incident number 39 of 31/01/2018. Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers UK, anonymously on 0800 555 111.