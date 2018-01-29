Building site theft in Sleaford

Police are appealing for information about a theft of building materials from a site on a business park in Sleaford.

The incident is said to have happened at about 6am on Tuesday morning last week on a building site on Pride Parkway, off East Road.

PCSO Nicole Page of Sleaford Rural North policing team said a white commercial vehicle with distinctive black trim is seen to pull onto Pride Parkway from the direction of Ruskington off the A153.

It was loaded up with an amount of floor insulation and polythene from the building site before leaving a short while later in the direction of Ruskington.

Anyone with any information on this call 101 quoting incident number 59 of 23/1/18.