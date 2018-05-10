Burglar steals jewellery, a suitcase and a book from Metheringham home

Police are investigating after a burglary in Metheringham.

The incident is believed to have happened between April 28 and May 8 at a property on Harvest Close in the village.

According to PCSO Kat Szaban of the local policing team, someone has entered the property through the rear garden, removed the lock and entered via the kitchen window.

She said: “They have taken various items including jewellery, a suitcase and a book, they have then left via the front gate.”

If you have any information contact police on 101 quoting incident 531 of 08/05/2018 or call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.