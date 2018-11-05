Burglar takes apart door to get into property

A burglar removed part of a rear door of a property in Boothby Graffoe to get in, according to police.

A Lincolnshire Police statement says it is unclear what, if anything, was taken after a tidy search of the home on Main Street in the village, but the intruder had used some sort of tool to remove the centre panel of the rear PVC door to gain entry to the property.

Police say it happened some time between Tuesday October 30 and Saturday November 5

If you have any information, contact police on 101 quoting incident 288 of November 3 or call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.