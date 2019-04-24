Burglar tried to force entry into house and shed in Aslackby during Easter holidays

Police are investigating an attempted burglary at a home in Aslackby over the Easter holidays.

It is said to have occurred at a property on Aveland Way some time from 7pm on Good Friday to 8pm on Easter Monday.

The intruder is said by police to have used some sort of tool to try and pry open a window as well as a shed door, but nothing appears to have been taken.

PCSO Sandra Brommell of Bourne and Billingborough policing team asks: “Did you see anyone acting suspiciously or appeared out of place in the village?

“Do you recall seeing any vehicles driving around or parked up, again looked out of place? Did your cctv capture anything or anyone untoward?”

Call police on 101 with any information quoting incident 399 of April 22.