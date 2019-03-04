Burglar with 52 previous convictions caught after leaving blood at scene of Sleaford raid

A burglar who raided the home of an elderly man while his victim slept unaware was traced after leaving blood at the scene, Lincoln Crown Court was told today (Monday).

Richard Baker entered the property on London Road, Sleaford, in the early hours of the morning after a log was thrown through a rear window.

Helen Murley, prosecuting, said that the victim, who is in his late 80s, woke when he heard someone in his bedroom and shouted out, “Who’s there?”

Miss Murley said: “He then heard the sound of someone running out of his bedroom quite quickly. He was still half asleep and his initial thought was that it was one of his carers. He went back to sleep.”

It was only when a friend visited the following morning that the break-in was discovered. Two jewellery boxes containing items belonging to the victim’s late wife were taken.

Police forensic officers carried out checks on the house and found evidence that led them to Baker.

Miss Murley said: “There was some blood found in the bedroom. Analysis of that provided a match to this defendant.”

The court was told that Baker has convictions for 52 previous offences.

Baker, 40, of St Giles Avenue, Sleaford, admitted burglary as a result of the incident on January 8 this year. He was jailed for two years.

Michael Cranmer-Brown, in mitigation, told the court: “He has a long-standing drug addiction.

“He is not a burglar by trade.

“He has a very poor recollection of this incident. It was something that was suggested to him.

“He thought it was an empty house. He did not target an elderly person’s house. He tells me he is disgusted at himself.”