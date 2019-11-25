Burglaries in Blankney and Metheringham

There have been two reported burglaries of homes on Village Street in Blankney on Friday night.

Intruders forced open windows and searched the properties but it is unknown at this stage if anything was takeb, say police.

The break ins happened some time between 6pm and 8.30pm

If you have any information that may assist enquiries, contact Lincolnshire Police on 101 and quote incident 445 of November 22 or incident 74 of November 23. Alternatively, you may inform Crimestoppers UK, on 0800 555 111.

Another windows was forced to get into a home on De Wint Close in Metheringham.

This occurred some time between 3.30am on November 18 and 5.50am on November 23.

The property was searched but again it is not known if anything was stolen.

Call 101 quoting incident 139 of November 23 with any information on this.