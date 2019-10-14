Burglaries reported in Harmston

Police are appealing for information about two burglary incidents reported in Harmston on Thursday night.

A property was burgled on Blacksmiths Lane, Harmston between 5pm and 9.15pm.

If you saw or heard anything or have any CCTV, you are asked to contact 101 and quote incident number 434 of October 10.

There was also an attempted burglary the same night on Harmston Park Avenue in the village. If you have any information about this incident contact police on 101 quoting incident 162 of October 11.