Burglars break into industrial unit at Potterhanworth and make off with £30,000 worth of tools

Police are investigating the theft of a large quantity of tools with an estimated value of £30,000 from an industrial unit in a village near Sleaford.

The burglary is said to have happened between Thursday December 7 and 3pm yesterday (Tuesday December 12) at a unit on The Heath, Potterhanworth.

According to PCSO Sarah Kennedy of Sleaford Rural North policing team, the intruders got in by snapping a lock on a gate opening onto the B1188, driving across fields, damaging fencing and removing hedging on their way to get to the rear of the property.

They then forced their way into an outbuilding before removing a large amount of items and heading back the way they came.

If you have any information police ask you to call them on 101 quoting incident number 215 of December 12 or call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.